Our Staff Reporter

Strict security ordered during Muharram

LAHORE    –    Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar ordered on Friday that foolproof security ar­rangements should be made during holy month of Muharram.

While presiding over the RPOs conference at the Central Police Of­fice, he said that security of majalis and mourning processions of Ashura Muharram was the first priority and indiscriminate action would be taken against those who would spread ha­tred and sectarianism, he added. The IGP issued instructions to the region­al police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) in the province.

Faisal Shahkar ordered for en­suring four-layered security for sensitive and A-category mourn­ing processions and majalis across province. The IGP ordered strict ac­tion against violators of the Loud Speaker Act and broadcasters and promoters of malicious content.

He stressed field officers to ensure active role of peace committees in collaboration with the district ad­ministration. Shahkar ordered to carve out special security arrange­ments for imambargahs, Ashura processions and majalis in all sensi­tive cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala.

He said that cameras should be installed on the main procession routes of 9th and 10th Muharram, and drone cameras should also be arranged for monitoring. The IGP Punjab said that special attention should be paid to monitoring by Safe City cameras in Lahore.

