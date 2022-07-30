TCL launches latest iFFALCON S52 Android Smart TV in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand, TCL has launched a new brand iFFALCON, with its S52 Smart Android LED Series which will be exclusively available on Daraz with free shipping, early bird discount, easy monthly installments and it will come with 2 year brand warranty covered by TCL Electronics Pakistan.

The brand new S52 incorporates HDR 10, Dolby Audio, Micro Dimming and FHD to provide a cinematic experience to its customers. Full HD (FHD) provides a viewing experience with 2x the clarity of standard HD TVs. HDR 10 lets you experience a wider colour gamut and optimum contrast representation by dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment of your content. Its sophisticated technology of Micro Dimming analyses TV content in 1,296 separate zones, intelligently adjusting brightness and darkness. Together with Dolby Audio which delivers immersive surround sound, customers experience a superior viewing experience. Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL says, “At TCL, our mission is to make life intelligent with innovative technology. As the leading electronics company of Pakistan, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the iFFALCON S52 TV series which will allow our young generation to go infinity and beyond with its competitive technology.” The brand new iFFalcon S52 will be available in two sizes: 32” HD and 40” FHD with a fully covered warranty by TCL.