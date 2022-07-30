Teenage girl kidnapped near Larkana

NAUNDERO- A 13-year old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home on Rice Canal embankment along Metla village in Larkana district on Friday. The girl, Afsana daughter of Sanaullah Solangi, was allegedly kidnapped by the members of the Mugheri community. Her father said that Maula Bux alias Nisar Mugheri, Dhani Bux Mugheri and others attacked their home located on Rice Canal Bank near Metla village in the wee hours, today and abducted his daughter at gun point.

He said Naundero police were informed, but nothing had yet been done to recover his daughter as the police have not so far registered any FIR against the accused as well. He demanded immediate recovery of his daughter.