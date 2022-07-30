Terrorism is an act that creates fear among ordinary people by threatening humanity. It includes people or groups spreading violence, riots, kidnapping, unrest, bombing etc. There are two kinds of terrorism, one is political which creates panic on a large scale and the other is criminal terrorism which deals with kidnapping to take ransom money. Political terrorism is much more crucial than criminal terrorism because it is done by well-trained persons. It thus becomes difficult for law enforcement agencies to arrest them in time. Terrorism spread at the national level as well as international level.