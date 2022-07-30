Terrorism
|Terrorism is an act that creates fear among ordinary people by threatening humanity. It includes people or groups spreading violence, riots, kidnapping, unrest, bombing etc. There are two kinds of terrorism, one is political which creates panic on a large scale and the other is criminal terrorism which deals with kidnapping to take ransom money. Political terrorism is much more crucial than criminal terrorism because it is done by well-trained persons. It thus becomes difficult for law enforcement agencies to arrest them in time. Terrorism spread at the national level as well as international level.
There are several causes of terrorism development or production of large quantities of weapons which include nuclear weapon missiles, guns etc. Other major causes are rapid population growth, politics, social, and economic problems, dissatisfaction of people with the country’s system, dearth of education, and linguistic differences all these are the major elements of terrorism. People use terrorism as a weapon to prove and justify their point of view. Due to terrorist attacks, thousands of innocent people have lost their lives. To ensure peace, the government should try its best to obliterate terrorism.
KOMAL SAMO,
Karachi.