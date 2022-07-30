News Desk

Test and trials made me stronger and more resolute in 23 years: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that tests and trials have made her stronger and more resolute in 23 years.

While going 23 years back in history, the PML-N vice president shared a photo of an old newspaper and said, “1999! Still stood against oppression and persecution then and still does, 23 years later.

Maryam further penned, “Singling MNS out for cruel and unjust treatment has not seen an end since.”

PML-N leader concluded her tweet and wrote, “Will not give up, Insha’Allah”.

