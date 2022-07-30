Those killed in Ziarat operation were not missing persons: Bangulzai

QUETTA – Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sardar Noor Ahmed Ban­gulzai on Fri­day debunked the propaganda over killing of the missing per­son Engineer Zaheer Ahmed in the Ziarat operation and claimed that the so-called killed was alive and the allegations of his relatives were false.

Bangulzai who is also the tribe chief addressed a media confer­ence to reveal the facts on the heightened propaganda made on the killing of missing persons under the garb of terrorists.

He said a drama was staged on the killing of missing persons after the Ziarat operation and self-interested elements held a sit-in on the Red Zone of Quetta in the name of missing persons.

Bangulzai added that the relatives of the missing per­sons were accusing the security forces of martyrdom of Zaheer Ahmed. Zaheer Ahmed was alive and present with him during the press conference, he said.

A group of terrorists abduct­ed Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Ja­ved while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s residency was shot dead while seven ter­rorists were also killed in a res­cue operation.

He added that after the opera­tion against the terrorists who killed of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umar Javed an organ­ised malicious propaganda was started to malign the security forces.

The terrorists were projected as innocent citizens to divert at­tention from this heinous inci­dent of terrorism. A misleading attempt was made to include Engineer Zaheer Ahmed in the fictitious list of missing persons, he underlined.

Among the slain terrorists, Shahzad, a highly trained ter­rorist of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), was tasked of re­cruiting insurgents from hos­tels and colleges for the BLA, he said, adding, “He was the urban area commander of the BLA and an active supplier of weapons and explosives to the BLA ter­rorists.”

On the occasion, the alleged missing person Engineer Zahir Ahmad confessed that he did not belong to any terrorist orga­nization, adding, “On my death, my family members recited Fateha but I am alive and have reached my home safely.”

An FIR was also registered regarding the disappearance of Zaheer Ahmed