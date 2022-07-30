Those killed in Ziarat operation were not missing persons: Bangulzai

QUETTA    –    Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sardar Noor Ahmed Ban­gulzai on Fri­day debunked the propaganda over killing of the missing per­son Engineer Zaheer Ahmed in the Ziarat operation and claimed that the so-called killed was alive and the allegations of his relatives were false.

Bangulzai who is also the tribe chief addressed a media confer­ence to reveal the facts on the heightened propaganda made on the killing of missing persons under the garb of terrorists.

He said a drama was staged on the killing of missing persons after the Ziarat operation and self-interested elements held a sit-in on the Red Zone of Quetta in the name of missing persons.

Bangulzai added that the relatives of the missing per­sons were accusing the security forces of martyrdom of Zaheer Ahmed. Zaheer Ahmed was alive and present with him during the press conference, he said.

A group of terrorists abduct­ed Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Ja­ved while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s residency was shot dead while seven ter­rorists were also killed in a res­cue operation.

He added that after the opera­tion against the terrorists who killed of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umar Javed an organ­ised malicious propaganda was started to malign the security forces.

The terrorists were projected as innocent citizens to divert at­tention from this heinous inci­dent of terrorism. A misleading attempt was made to include Engineer Zaheer Ahmed in the fictitious list of missing persons, he underlined.

Among the slain terrorists, Shahzad, a highly trained ter­rorist of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), was tasked of re­cruiting insurgents from hos­tels and colleges for the BLA, he said, adding, “He was the urban area commander of the BLA and an active supplier of weapons and explosives to the BLA ter­rorists.”

On the occasion, the alleged missing person Engineer Zahir Ahmad confessed that he did not belong to any terrorist orga­nization, adding, “On my death, my family members recited Fateha but I am alive and have reached my home safely.”

An FIR was also registered regarding the disappearance of Zaheer Ahmed

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

1 of 9,635

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More