Those killed in Ziarat operation were not missing persons: Bangulzai
QUETTA – Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai on Friday debunked the propaganda over killing of the missing person Engineer Zaheer Ahmed in the Ziarat operation and claimed that the so-called killed was alive and the allegations of his relatives were false.
Bangulzai who is also the tribe chief addressed a media conference to reveal the facts on the heightened propaganda made on the killing of missing persons under the garb of terrorists.
He said a drama was staged on the killing of missing persons after the Ziarat operation and self-interested elements held a sit-in on the Red Zone of Quetta in the name of missing persons.
Bangulzai added that the relatives of the missing persons were accusing the security forces of martyrdom of Zaheer Ahmed. Zaheer Ahmed was alive and present with him during the press conference, he said.
A group of terrorists abducted Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s residency was shot dead while seven terrorists were also killed in a rescue operation.
He added that after the operation against the terrorists who killed of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umar Javed an organised malicious propaganda was started to malign the security forces.
The terrorists were projected as innocent citizens to divert attention from this heinous incident of terrorism. A misleading attempt was made to include Engineer Zaheer Ahmed in the fictitious list of missing persons, he underlined.
Among the slain terrorists, Shahzad, a highly trained terrorist of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), was tasked of recruiting insurgents from hostels and colleges for the BLA, he said, adding, “He was the urban area commander of the BLA and an active supplier of weapons and explosives to the BLA terrorists.”
On the occasion, the alleged missing person Engineer Zahir Ahmad confessed that he did not belong to any terrorist organization, adding, “On my death, my family members recited Fateha but I am alive and have reached my home safely.”
An FIR was also registered regarding the disappearance of Zaheer Ahmed