Took back usurped mandate of Punjab in a democratic way: CM Elahi

The newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that winning the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s no-motion movement is the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative.

He said that PTI has taken back usurped mandate of Punjab in a democratic way.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said that fascism has been ended in Punjab. He went on to say that the process of service will start from the point it was stopped. While he also said that the develops with a true mandate, not an illegal mandate.

CM said that the opposition must brace themselves for surprises in the future.

