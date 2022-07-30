Our Staff Reporter

Transport department starts drive to control pollution

PESHAWAR (Our Staff Reporter): The Vehicles Emission Testing Stations (VETS) of Transport and Mass Transit department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched a drive against the vehicles emitting fumes, causing air and environmental pollution.
Vehicles Emission Testing Stations official said that in the first phase, a five-day awareness campaign was conducted in Peshawar to educate more than five thousand vehicles’ drivers and transporters about the environmental pollution caused by vehicle fumes and distributed pamphlets and brochures among them.
Apart from this, awareness seminars and workshops were also organized in educational institutions in Peshawar, he said, adding that awareness campaign will be conducted in other districts of the province in the first phase and awareness seminars and workshops will be organized in educational institutions.
, while in the second phase, VETS staff and police team will initiate operations against vehicles that do not conform to the requirements of National Environmental Standards.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan directs PTI lawmakers to prepare for fresh elections

Islamabad

Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

Business

According to Miftah Ismail, rupee would improve “in the next two weeks.”

Islamabad

The PMD’s August outlook predicted “ABOVE NORMAL” monsoon rainfall

Islamabad

NA speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 661 COVID cases in 24 hours: NIH

Islamabad

PM to visit Districts Tank, DIKhan

National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

1 of 3,272

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More