Transport department starts drive to control pollution

PESHAWAR (Our Staff Reporter): The Vehicles Emission Testing Stations (VETS) of Transport and Mass Transit department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched a drive against the vehicles emitting fumes, causing air and environmental pollution.

Vehicles Emission Testing Stations official said that in the first phase, a five-day awareness campaign was conducted in Peshawar to educate more than five thousand vehicles’ drivers and transporters about the environmental pollution caused by vehicle fumes and distributed pamphlets and brochures among them.

Apart from this, awareness seminars and workshops were also organized in educational institutions in Peshawar, he said, adding that awareness campaign will be conducted in other districts of the province in the first phase and awareness seminars and workshops will be organized in educational institutions.

, while in the second phase, VETS staff and police team will initiate operations against vehicles that do not conform to the requirements of National Environmental Standards.