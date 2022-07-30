Two parks named after Salman Farsi, Gosha Art Park

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday approved two resolutions of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to name the park located near the building of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran after ‘Hazrat Salman Farsi’ and Gosha Art Park at Boat Basin Clifton after renowned musician Sohail Rana.

According to the details, in a letter written to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mr Hassan Noorani suggested that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of the establishment of political relations between the two countries, the name of the park adjacent to the building of the Consulate General of Iran be changed to “Salman Farsi” Park.

The said park is situated at New Clifton, Garden, Block 4-, Clifton near Do Talwar which is managed by Parks and Horticulture Department, of KMC. Therefore, the Wahab has approved the resolution using his powers delegated by the Government of Sindh.

Whereas, through the second resolution presented by the Metropolitan Commissioner KMC, it was recommended that the park in Boat Basin Clifton be renamed after renowned musician Sohail Rana in recognition of his artistic services. Sohail Rana has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Excellence in 1981 for his artistic services and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012. He had also received Lifetime Achievement Award from Pakistan Television.

Rana has composed music for many popular songs, films songs and more than 2000 songs for children. He had reached the height of fame and made Pakistan famous in the world of music with his extraordinary talent. Sohail Rana had composed tunes of many national and he is still in the hearts of Pakistani people.

“Sohni Dharti Allah Rakha Qadam Qadam Abad “ and “Apni Jaan Nazar Karun” are few of his artistic excellence. He had also composed music for various Pakistani films and the music were loved by the audience.

Both these resolutions have been approved under Sections 85 and 86 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 according to which the KMC is authorised to name the public places and roads within its limits after eminent personalities who have rendered extraordinary services in their respective fields.