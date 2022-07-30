US offers 189 Fulbright scholarships to Pakistanis

The 2022 Fulbright cohort is one of largest ever for Pakistan with students from 47 public and private universities representing all regions.

ISLAMABAD – To promote educational and cultural exchange between the United States and Paki­stan, 189 students have been awarded the prestigious Ful­bright Scholarship to pursue advanced studies and research at leading US universities.

The awardees will start their higher education journey at 82 universities in various disci­plines, including environmen­tal studies, energy manage­ment, and social sciences.

Fulbright is the flagship scholarship programme of the United States government, op­erating in 160 countries. Paki­stan has the largest Fulbright programme in the world in terms of US government con­tribution, with $18.44 mil­lion dollars this year to sup­port 189 students. “More than 2,000 Fulbright alumni al­ready returned and currently working in Pakistan are proof that Fulbright is a great invest­ment in the future and a key component in building mu­tual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States,” said a US embassy statement.

This year’s 189 students at­tended a two-day pre-depar­ture orientation organised by the United States Education­al Foundation (USEFP) in Is­lamabad to prepare for the journey, their exchange pro­grammes, life on university campuses, and American cul­ture. US Ambassador Don­ald Blome congratulated the grantees on their achieve­ment. “Pakistani Fulbrighters have solved social problems, written new laws, advanced policies to ensure equal access and voices to all, and so much more. They do this all for one purpose: to create a better, saf­er, and more prosperous Paki­stan. In this goal, the United States and Pakistan are unit­ed,” Ambassador Blome said.

He further stressed that the United States invests in educa­tion because it strengthens the American relationship with Pakistan, builds stability in the region, and leads to shared economic prosperity.

The 2022 Fulbright cohort is one of the largest ever for Pa­kistan, with students from 47 public and private universities representing all regions of Pa­kistan. This year, 125 Master’s and 64 PhD (31 Fulbright PhD and 33 Fulbright-HEC PhD) students and 7 Fulbright for­eign language teaching assis­tant (FLTA) fellows were se­lected for these awards. Half of the grantees are women.

The scholarship covers trav­el, living stipends, health in­surance, and tuition for the entire study period. Since the programme began in Pakistan in 1951, 4,100 Pakistanis have received the Fulbright award to study, conduct research, ex­change ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

The United States govern­ment also supports Paki­stani higher education in oth­er ways because investing in education strengthens the bi­lateral relationship. This in­cludes thousands of merit and needs based scholarships for students to attend Pakistani universities; a variety of part­nerships with 99 Pakistani uni­versities to develop faculty and collaborate on research, such as in green energy and climate resiliency; and efforts to devel­op a new set of university Eng­lish language courses with the Higher Education Commission.

“The Fulbright Exchange Programme represents a life-changing opportunity for its recipients, providing a top-tier academic experience and exceptional cultural and social enrichment,” noted USEFP Ex­ecutive Director Rita Akhtar.

USEFP is a bi-national com­mission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan. Since its inception, more than 9,300 Pakistanis and over 935 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programmes.