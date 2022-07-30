WCLA to rehabilitate Kutcha Shah Hussain buildings

LAHORE – The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started conservation and rehabilitation work at Kut­cha Shah Hussain, located in south of Wazir Khan Masjid. According to a press release issued here on Fri­day, Kutcha Shah Hussain consisted of 17 historic and 13 traditional buildings. The Punjab government would spend almost Rs 90 million on the project and it would be completed in two years. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said the project would help promote tourism at the Walled City and pro­vide state-of-the-art fa­cilities to the local people. Agha Khan Cultural Ser­vices Pakistan and the US Embassy, in collaboration with the WCLA, were also preserving two properties including H655 and Tomb of Hafiz Imam Gamoo in Kutcha Hussain Shah.