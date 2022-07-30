Weekly inflation goes up by 3.68pc

ISLAMABAD – Inflation based through Sensitive Price Index (SPI) recorded an increase of 3.68 percent during the week ended on July 28 despite the fact that government had reduced the prices of petroleum prices for current fortnight.

The SPI based inflation recorded minor increase of 3.68 percent during the week ended on July 28 over the preceding week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The SPI was recorded at 207.47 points during the week ended on July 28 as compared to 200.10 point during the week ended on July 21. On annual basis, the weekly inflation has enhanced by 37.67 percent. The SPI-based inflation is on the upward side from last several weeks mainly due to the currency depreciation as well as massive increase in petroleum products prices. However, the government for ongoing fortnight had reduced oil prices by up to Rs40.54 per liter. According to the PBS data, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 3.27 percent increase and went up to 213.55 points this week from 206.79 points in last week. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also increased by 4.44 percent, 3.23 percent, 2.55 percent and 3.54 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82 percent) items increased, 07 (13.73 percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week ended on 28th July, 2022 recorded an increase of 3.68 percent. Increase was observed in the prices of food items including tomatoes (17.53 percent), pulse masoor (4.18 percent), pulse mash (2.87 percent), pulse gram (2.46 percent), pulse moong (2.02 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.80 percent), garlic (1.69 percent) and rice basmati broken (1.21 percent) and in rates of non-food items which included electricity for Q1 (26.11 percent), LPG (7.02 percent), washing soap (2.34 percent) and energy saver (1.03 percent), with joint impact of (4.17 percent) into the overall SPI for combined group of (3.68 percent).

On the other hand, decrease was observed in the prices of onions (10.84 percent), chicken (9.47 percent), bananas (4.24 percent), wheat flour (2.55 percent), mustard oil (1.50 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.46 percent) and eggs (0.36 percent). The prices of following commodities remained unchanged included gur, chilies powder, cigarettes, long cloth, lawn printed, gents sandal, gents sponge, electricity charges, gas charges upto 3.3719 MMBTU, match box, firewood whole, petrol super, high speed diesel and telephone call charges.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 37.67 percent, diesel (101.53 percent), pulse masoor (99.14 percent), petrol (94.15 percent), chicken (75.65 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (74.81 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (72.90 percent), mustard oil (72.45 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (70.51 percent), onions (64.18 percent), washing soap (62.46 percent), pulse gram (55.28 percent), electricity for Q1 (52.61 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), garlic (45.18 percent) and pulse mash (38.35 percent),while a decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 percent), sugar (16.48 percent), and Gur (3.28 percent).