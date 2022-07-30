Our Staff Reporter

Zaheer’s family bank accounts restored by SHC

KARACHI – Reversing its previous decision, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the restoration of all bank accounts of the family members of Zaheer, husband of Dua Zahra, a teenage girl who travelled from Karachi to Punjab to marry him.
Zaheer had moved the SHC for the restoration of his and his family members’ bank accounts as well as computerized national identity cards (CNICs) last Friday (July 22, 2022). The court, which admitted the petition for an immediate hearing, also constituted a two-member bench, presided over by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, for the purpose.
In his appeal, the accused sought orders from the Sindh home department, Sindh inspector general of the police and other authorities to provide him and members of his family security. Dua’s, which has been trying to get her separated from Zaheer, alleges that the latter had abducted their child because she was a “minor”.

