PESHAWAR – District police during a crackdown against lawbreakers on Saturday arrested 10 robbers and recovered valuable robbed items including a car from their possession.

Pahari Pura Police Station, Bhana Mari Police Station, Phandu Police Station, and Faqirabad Police Station launched the crackdown against robbers and thieves and recovered a motor car, five motorcycles, 86 mobile phones and Rs100,000 cash from their possession.