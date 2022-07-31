2 accused escape police custody

Islamabad-Three armed men opened indiscriminate firing on cops of capital police and obtained forceful release of a notorious dacoit in Kirpa village, informed sources on Saturday.

Another proclaimed offender managed to escape when a police party carried out a raid to arrest him at Quaid-i-Azam University Chowk, they added.

Police registered cases and launched manhunt to arrest the fleeing accused, sources said.

According to sources, Koral police station officials had arrested a dacoit Khurram Shehzad for his alleged involvement in murdering a man in a dacoity bid.

They said the police obtained physical remand of accused and interrogated him during which he confessed that he had hidden the weapon in bushes during escape after committing crime. They said a police party was taking the accused in an official vehicle for recovery of weapon when three armed accomplices of the accused riding in another car intercepted police party in Kirpa village. They said the armed men opened firing on police party and managed to obtain release of dacoity from police custody. The police also retaliated but attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Police Station Koral officials had registered a case against the attackers under attempted murder and terrorism charges and began search of the accused.

In yet another incident, a police team of Police Station Secretariat carried out a raid near Quaid-i-Azam University Chowk to arrest a PO namely Inam Ullah when the PO and his accomplice showed resistance to cops and fled from scene.

A case has been registered against the duo while cops launched manhunt to arrest them, sources said. According to a police spokesman, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered DIG and SSP Operations to arrest the fleeing accused immediately.