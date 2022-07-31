3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior Squash finals today

LAHORE – The finals of different age group categories will be played today (Sunday) in the 3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior Squash Championship 2022 being organized by Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

In the boys U-13 first semifinal, Noman (PAF) beat Ahmed Khalil (PAF) by 3-2 as the score was 7/11, 11/7, 9/11, 11/9, 11/5 in 39 minutes. The second semifinal saw Huzaifa Shahid (SD) outpacing Abdul Ahad (SD) 3-1 with the score being 11/5, 11/13, 11/6, 11/2 in 23 minutes.

In the boys U-15 first semifinal, Azan Ali (Army) outsmarted Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) 3-0 as the score was 11/4,11/3, 11/8 in 25 minutes while in the second semifinal, Umair Arif (KP) routed Mobeen Khan (PAF) 3-1 with the score being 16/14, 11/3, 6/11, 11/2 in 32 minutes.

In the boys U-19 first semifinal, Huzaifa Ibrahim (SD) outclassed Mutahir Ali (KP) 3-0 as the score was 11/0, 11/9, 11/4 in 24 minutes. The second semifinal saw Junaid (Pb) outsmarting Azan Khalil (PAF) 3-1 with the score being 11/8, 11/9, 2/11, 11/7 in 36 minutes.

In the girls U-19 first semifinal, Mehwish (KP) thumped Zohra (KP) 3-0 as the score was 11/7, 11/7, 11/3 in 16 minutes while the second semifinal was won by Zaynab (KP) 3-0 with the score being 11/3, 11/6, 11/3.