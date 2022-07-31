Staff Reporter

5 arrested for injuring two siblings in aerial firing

HYDERABAD    –    Police claimed to have arrested five suspects after a terrible incident of celebratory aerial firing in Resham Gali area caused severe injuries to two siblings. According to a police spokesman, Abdul Wahab and his sister Hina were riding on a motorbike when they were hit by stray bullets fired during a wedding ceremony in the area. Both were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the spokesperson said, the police immediately arrested five suspects namely Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Zuhaib and Babr Ali for doing aerial firing at wedding.

