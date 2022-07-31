Our Staff Reporter

50 PHP officials punished

FAISALABAD    –    SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal has punished 50 officials of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on the charge of negligence and absence from duty.  During an orderly meeting here on Saturday, he listened to 50 officials, who were earlier served show-cause notices over negligence of duty.

Deciding the cases, the SSP patrolling confiscated services of Sub-Inspector (SI) Hayat, ASI Sarfraz, ASI Sajid Nawaz, constables Abdul Aleem, Ghufran, Asim Babar, Nadeem, Tajammul, Zaheer and Arsalan, whereas increment for two years was stopped for ASI Mumtaz. Similarly, the SSP Patrolling censured remaining officials including ASI Shehbaz, ASI Farooq, constables Usman, Zaheerul Hasan, Saqlain, etc.

