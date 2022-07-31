A true failure

There are several crises in developing countries. One of them is the crucial spur of unemployment. The rate of unemployment is increasing day by day instead of getting lower.

One thing that should be brought out is that jobs are not provided to the able ones. Nepotism is what is happening nowadays in providing jobs. This means, that in most workplaces just relatives, friends, and family members are being hired for jobs whereas the rest has failed to find a livelihood whether they are able or not.

The only reason behind a country’s failure, in my perspective, is unemployment. Because it is unemployment that gives birth to various crimes like threats of theft, domestic violence, crimes, mobile snatching, looting, and stealing vehicles. One can say that the more unemployment, the more restlessness, and anxieties.

Of course, if the government wants to bring peace and formulate the country, it should provide jobs to the eligible ones by establishing millions of jobs for everyone be a blind, deaf, dumb, or an artist.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.