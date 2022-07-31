All major economic indicators deteriorated in FY22 due to political situation

Uncertainty on political as well as economic fronts also affected inflow of foreign investment.

ISLAMABAD – All major economic indicators had deteriorated in previous fiscal year (FY22) mainly due to the political situation in the country.

The main economic indicators including current account deficit, foreign investment, budget deficit, inflation rate, foreign exchange reserves and currency value had worsened in FY22 apparently due to the political situation in the country after and before no confidence move. The data of the ministry of finance depicted bleak picture of the economy. Previous government of PTI and incumbent coalition government are blaming each other for the current economic situation, which is still uncertain.

Pakistan’s current account deficit had swelled to mammoth $17.4 billion in FY22 as against only $2.8 billion in FY21. The current account deficit has increased mainly due to massive increase in imports, which had gone to record highest $80.2 billion. Meanwhile, exports were recorded at $32.5 billion and foreign remittances at $31.2 billion in FY22. Massive increase in current account deficit was once of the reasons for tumbling foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan, which had declined to $8.5 billion on July 25 2022 as compared to $17.83 billion in corresponding period of the last year. Meanwhile, there was pressure on the exchange rate, which had depreciated to Rs230 against US dollar on July 25 2022 as against Rs162.33 in the same period of the previous year.

The uncertainty on political as well as economic fronts had also affected the inflow of foreign investment in the country. Total foreign investment had declined by 61 percent to $1.788 billion in FY22 as compared to $4.582 billion in the preceding year. Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded nominal increase of 2.6 percent and portfolio investment had shown massive decline of 87.9 percent in FY22.

On fiscal side, despite the fact that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had achieved the unrealistic tax collection target of Rs6.1 trillion, the budget deficit had swelled to higher side. The FBR had collected Rs6.126 trillion in FY22 as compared to Rs4.745 trillion in FY21, showing an increase of 29.1 percent. However, non-tax collection target had declined by 12.3 percent, as the government collected Rs1.124 trillion in FY22 as against Rs1.281 trillion in the preceding year. During Jul-May FY2022, the fiscal deficit increased by 5.2 percent (Rs 3,468 billion) against 3.9 percent (Rs 2,197 billion) in the comparable period of last year. Similarly, the primary balance posted a deficit of Rs 945 billion (1.4 percent of GDP) in Jul-May FY2022 against the surplus of Rs 139 billion (0.2 percent of GDP) last year. Total expenditure witnessed a sharp increase owing to a 33.1 percent growth in current spending. Higher growth in subsidies and grants jacked up the current spending during the period under review. While PSDP spending increased by 7.5 percent to Rs518 billion in Jul-May period of FY2022 against Rs482 billion in the comparable period of last year.

During FY 2022, inflation stood at 12.2 percent, compared to 8.9 percent in the same period last year. Rising food prices remained the primary driver followed by vehicle fuels and electricity charges. The recent acceleration in inflation was due to supply chain disruptions, high transportation charges, and surging global commodity prices. In response to elevated inflationary pressure, SBP raised the policy rate by 125 basis points to 15.0 percent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange Index had declined by 4.17 percent to 39894 points on July 25, 2022. However, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector’s growth has slight improved to 11.7 percent in eleven months (July to May) of the previous year as against 10.2 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.