ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at airport

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Narcotic Force conducted an operation at the New Islamabad International Airport and recovered 70 heroin-filled capsules from a Bahrain-bound passenger, informed sources on Saturday.

Officials in an operation found 70 heroin-filled capsules from luggage of Jahangir Khan, resident of Swabi, who was leaving for Bahrain on Gulf Airlines flight.

In total, 642 grams of heroin were recovered from the capsules, the official of the ANF confirmed.

He said the heroin filed capsules were hidden in bottles of shampoo and a case has been registered against the alleged smuggler under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.