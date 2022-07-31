Our Staff Reporter

ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at airport

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Narcotic Force conducted an operation at the New Islamabad International Airport and recovered 70 heroin-filled capsules from a Bahrain-bound passenger, informed sources on Saturday.
Officials in an operation found 70 heroin-filled capsules from luggage of Jahangir Khan, resident of Swabi, who was leaving for Bahrain on Gulf Airlines flight.
In total, 642 grams of heroin were recovered from the capsules, the official of the ANF confirmed.
He said the heroin filed capsules were hidden in bottles of shampoo and a case has been registered against the alleged smuggler under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.

More Stories
Islamabad

Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

Business

According to Miftah Ismail, rupee would improve “in the next two weeks.”

Islamabad

The PMD’s August outlook predicted “ABOVE NORMAL” monsoon rainfall

Islamabad

NA speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 661 COVID cases in 24 hours: NIH

Islamabad

PM to visit Districts Tank, DIKhan

National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

1 of 3,233

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More