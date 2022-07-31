Armed dacoits loot expatriate

RAWALPINDI – A gang of armed dacoits looted foreign currency from an expatriate near Ayub Park on Jhelum Road, informed sources on Saturday.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene after committing crime. Civil Lines police registered case against dacoits and began investigation.

According to sources, a man Tauqeer Ahmed lodged complaint with Police Station Civil Lines that arrived from Dubai through a flight at New Islamabad International Airport.

He said he was heading towards his home when a gang of dacoits riding in another car stopped him near Ayub Park while impersonating officials of law enforcement agencies.

He said one of the dacoit asked him to step down from vehicle and show him his passport. He said as he showed his passport, the dacoits snatched his purse containing 5000 UAE Dirhams and fled from scene.

He appealed police to register case and to arrest the accused.

It may be noted that the dacoits also mugged two other expatriates near Ayub Park some days ago.

In yet another incident, a gang of unknown robbers stormed into house of a lady doctor and made off with gold, cash and other valuables. The incident took place in limits of PS Rawat. The victim house owner Dr Humaira Almas reported the matter to local police on which a case has been registered against the robbers.