CCPO gears up to tighten noose around goons

LAHORE – Additional Inspector General Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday assumed the charge of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and was presented guard of honor by a police contingent on his arrival at the Capital City Police Headquarters. After assuming the charge, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar held an important meeting with the senior officers of Lahore police including DIG Operations M Suhail Chaudhary, CTO Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi, SSP, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, SSP and other officers.

Dogar also held an introductory meeting with all the sectional heads of different branches of Capital City Police Headquarters. He paid visit to the monument of martyrs of Lahore police at the District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. He laid flowers wreath on the monument and offered Fateh for the souls of martyrs.

Later, at a meeting regarding preparations of Muharramul Haram at District Police Lines, he stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city as the country’s enemy could try to shatter the peace of Pakistan and damage the national interests by conspiracy of religious differences. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said: “It is need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements to disturb peace of the country. Love and fraternity should be promoted among various sects setting aside our individual and collective differences. More than 10,000 police officers and officials would be deputed on security duties in Muharram, however, the security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of Ulema along with the civil society. Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace.”

DIG Operations Capt (retd) M Suhail Chaudhary, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Security Rashid Hydayat and other senior police officers and members of the Peace Committee including Maulana M Ali Naqashbandi, Mufti Imranul Hassan, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Agha Shah Hussain Kazalbash, Syed Mehdi Shah, Hafiz M Zubair, Moulana Asad Ubaid, Moulana Mahmood Ul Hassan, Moutasim Elahi Zaheer and Moulana Azizur Rehman and other Ulema/members attended the meeting.

Dogar also had a media briefing today at District Police Lines. He briefed the media regarding his priorities to resolve the problems of citizens by providing justice to them at police stations.

He said: “Maintenance of law and order, free registration of FIRs, merit-based transparent investigation along with crime control would be my top priorities. I will restore his previous tenure projects including toll free helpline 1242, Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell, Ababeel Squad and Community Guides projects as these proved very helpful to facilitate citizens for redressal of their grievances and crime control.” He announced setting up Special Complaint Section at the CCPO office and initiate snap-checking and decoys operations in the city to curb crime.

Dogar warned the land grabbers, goons, dacoits and thieves to leave the city otherwise they should be put behind the bars. Police personnel in plain clothes would be deputed at parks, markets and public places to grab goons involved in harassing women. He also committed to take all possible measures for the welfare of police officers and officials along with the families of the martyrs. The CCPO said that he would utilise all resources to give relief to the people along with making a comprehensive plan to boost the morale of the police forces and build positive image of the department as well as improve the conditions of the police stations.

“It would be our mission to make Lahore the center of peace so that people could spend their life calmly with complete sense of protection,” he vowed. The culture of public-friendly police would be promoted so that people could visit police stations for the redressal of their grievances without any fear and hesitation, he added.