News Desk

Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

After heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods in Balochistan, cellular services have been badly affected in the parts of the province.

According to users of various cellular networks, the services were suspended from 10pm Saturday night to Sunday morning at 9 in Chagi, Dalbadeen, Taftaan and Naukundi areas of Balochistan.

The users further said the signals of various networks are fluctuating, but services are still not working.

At least seven dams have been broken in Balochistan after torrential rains in the province, while the death toll has jumped to 127.

Everything has been destroyed due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, and the affectees are forced to live under the open sky as thousands of houses have been destroyed.

According to PDMA, 7 dams have broken due to rains in Balochistan, while many dams have been filled with water. The areas have come under water and communication with many cities has been cut off, the floodplain is also moving towards Sindh from Jhal Magsi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

Business

According to Miftah Ismail, rupee would improve “in the next two weeks.”

Lahore

Imran Khan to finalize Punjab cabinet during Lahore visit today

Islamabad

The PMD’s August outlook predicted “ABOVE NORMAL” monsoon rainfall

National

Pak Army, PAF’s relief operation continue as flood kills 127 in Balochistan

Karachi

Drizzling in the morning turns weather pleasant in Karachi

Lahore

CM Punjab announces relief package for flood-affected families

Karachi

JI stages sit-in against filing of case against MPA Abdul Rasheed

Islamabad

NA speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

1 of 10,292

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More