Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

After heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods in Balochistan, cellular services have been badly affected in the parts of the province.

According to users of various cellular networks, the services were suspended from 10pm Saturday night to Sunday morning at 9 in Chagi, Dalbadeen, Taftaan and Naukundi areas of Balochistan.

The users further said the signals of various networks are fluctuating, but services are still not working.

At least seven dams have been broken in Balochistan after torrential rains in the province, while the death toll has jumped to 127.

Everything has been destroyed due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, and the affectees are forced to live under the open sky as thousands of houses have been destroyed.

According to PDMA, 7 dams have broken due to rains in Balochistan, while many dams have been filled with water. The areas have come under water and communication with many cities has been cut off, the floodplain is also moving towards Sindh from Jhal Magsi.