INP

China’s July factory activity weakens on soft demand

China’s manufacturing activity logged a surprise drop in July, official data showed Sunday, on the back of weak demand and as strict zero-Covid restrictions continue to cast a pall on growth.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity in the world’s second-biggest economy, came in at 49.0 in July, down from 50.2 June and below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

While sweeping Covid curbs have eased in major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, sporadic lockdowns around the country have kept businesses and consumers worried.

“In July, the manufacturing PMI dropped… due to factors such as the traditional off-season for production, insufficient release of market demand, and decline in prosperity of high-energy-consuming industries,” said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe in a statement.

Zhao added that sharp price fluctuations of raw materials had led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach, “weakening purchasing intentions”.

The proportion of firms saying there was insufficient market demand had also increased for four consecutive months, he said, noting this was the “main difficulty” among manufacturers.

But officials show few signs of relaxing strict pandemic curbs, with policymakers appearing to emphasise zero-Covid over growth in a Politburo meeting this week, where they vowed to strive for “the best outcome” rather than to meet economic and social targets.

“In acknowledging the difficulties, the government has finally become flexible towards this year’s growth target,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Chinese leaders had originally set a full-year GDP growth target of around 5.5 percent, but with economic expansion of just 0.4 percent in the second quarter, analysts believe it is unlikely to hit that goal.

China’s non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 53.8 points as well in July, down from 54.7 in June, NBS data showed Sunday.

This follows policies to boost consumption and with a pick-up in construction activities, the NBS statement said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy

Business

According to Miftah Ismail, rupee would improve “in the next two weeks.”

International

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, Beijing did not share information says NASA

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Business

IMF trims global growth forecasts as ‘outlook has darkened significantly’

Business

CDNS sets target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in FY2022-23

Business

Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

Business

China largest market for Pakistan’s gemstones

Business

Exports to US surge to $9b: Envoy

Business

Stagnant rainwater harmful for cotton crop: official

1 of 5,142

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More