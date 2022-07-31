Climate Justice

In 2021, a report released by the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), confirmed that the situation of climate change is not as bad as we think- it is actually much worse, stating that global warming is dangerously close to being out of control and that humans are “unequivocally” to blame. One year later, the extreme temperatures witnessed this year across the world have demonstrated that the urgency pressed in the report was correct and that things are about to get worse.

If countries were reluctant about cutting emissions and playing blame games instead when it came to taking accountability for climate change before, it is hoped that the unprecedented climate events we have seen this year will change that approach. The Conference of Parties session of this year is to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November. It should, because of the current scenario where many have expressed dismay at the climate crises, have a different, more urgent tone than previous sessions.

Moreover, what is particularly needed is that developed countries, who were responsible for the largest emissions in the past, take account of the situation and acknowledge that it is countries in the South, particularly in South Asia, that are suffering the harshest brunt of climate change, despite contributing fewer emissions than industrial giants. It is unfortunate that it is only when Europe and the West witness extreme temperatures that the world springs into action when that is still ten degrees less than what we have been enduring here in the South.

There is a commitment gap for all societies and a huge fault line between commitments and their actualization, and all countries need to take accountability and work on a smooth energy transition, and also facilitate the most-impacted countries on any such transmission too.