Staff Reporter

Crackdown against motorcyclists

LAHORE – Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi has said that strict crackdown will be initiated against motorcycle riders plying on roads without helmets from August 1. He said that a large number of citizens have reduced the use of helmets while driving. “According to the data of the hospitals, over 80pc of accidents were reduced by making the helmet rules stricter. Citizens should wear helmets for their own safety and not to avoid challan. Mehdi said: “If the rider is not wearing a helmet then his driver’s license will also be checked. There will be a fine of 2,000 rupees for driving a motorcycle without a driving license.”

 

He further said that action will also be taken on hanging the helmet on the arm, motorcycle handle, and keeping it on the motorcycle fuel tank. With strict implementation and enforcement, there will be a clear reduction in accidents, he added.

 

