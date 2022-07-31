DC chairs meeting to finalise arrangements for possible floods

NAWABSHAH – In the wake of expected floods in River Indus and disposal of accumulated rain water, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made in this regard. Addressing the meeting DC said that all possible arrangements are being made to cope up with the expected floods in River Indus and safety of property and people of District Shaheed Benazirabad. He stressed departments of revenue, irrigation and other relevant departments to finalize their preparations regarding strengthening of river embankments, shifting of residents of ravine areas to pucca areas and setting up of relief camps in order to immediately meet the consequences of any emergency situation. DC directed officials of the department of irrigation to set up watch posts and staff at sensitive sites for flood vigilance while water flow situations shall be submitted with the district administration on a daily basis. He instructed Assistant Commissioner of Sakrand Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan to provide awareness to resident of ravine through their staff and sources to shift to safer place in the situation of low and medium scale floods in order to safeguard their property and lives. DC strictly instructed officials of Left Bank Outfall Drain to increase the number of machineries keeping in sight the pressure of water in saline drain while all obstacles in water flow shall be promptly removed. He also directed to enhance the vigilance of saline drain to prevent any unauthorized cut in drain by an irreverent person with strict legal action.