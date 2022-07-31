Defence minister inagurates Nadra Executive Centre

SIALKOT – Federal Minister for De­fence Khwaja Muhammad Asif inaugurated the Na­tional Database and Regis­tration Authority (NADRA) Executive Centre, here on Saturday. The centre, locat­ed at Defence Road, has the ability to provide facilities to thousands of citizens.

More than 2,000 people will be able to benefit daily at the NADRA Centre, the minister was informed.

NADRA Director General (DG) Punjab Major (retd) Saqlain Abbas Bukhari gave a briefing to the federal minister about different departments.

Kh Asif reviewed all fa­cilities at the NADRA Cen­tre and appreciated the completion of the project in a short period of time.

Former mayor of Sialkot Chaudhry Touheed Akhtar, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed and others were also present.