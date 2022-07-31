Fascism has ended in Punjab, says CM Parvez

LAHORE – The newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi says fascism has been ended in Punjab. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, the chief minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken back the usurped mandate of Punjab in a democratic way and the process of service will start from where it was stopped.

“Change in the provincial government came with a true mandate which is not illegal. Winning the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s no-motion movement is the victory of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative,” he added. Parvez said that the opposition must brace themselves for surprises in future. Moreover, he said that the provincial government has decided to further expand Health Card Scheme, launched by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. The chief minister approved upgrading emergency wards of all hospitals in Punjab, including Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. He also directed the officials to end shortage of doctors and staff at Wazirabad Institute.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to provide best health facilities to the citizens. “All medicines will be provided free of charge to the patients in the emergency wards,” he added. He said that the number of beds in Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will be increased from 100 to 200. In the second phase, the number of beds in the institution will be increased to 400, he added.

CM PARVEZ GRIEVED

OVER LOSS OF LIVES

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to a wall collapse of a mosque in Jhelum. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration about the incident.