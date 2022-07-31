Gender gaps

It is imperative to look at the root causes that landed Pakistan as the second worst country in the Global Gender Gap report. Females, constituting around 50 percent of the country’s population, face many hurdles throughout their lives that deprive them of equal standing with their male counterparts.

First, parents consider sons as their future earning sources, leading them to pay less attention and spend little on their daughters’ education than their sons, resulting in a significant number of females quitting school early.

The direct consequence of this alarming trend is that males grab a significant chunk of employment opportunities leaving females languishing at home doing household chores. This makes females dependent on their parents or husbands for financial needs as they control most of the material sources, giving rise to patriarchy. This perpetuates a mindset of treating females as objects devoid of emotions and excluding them from major decision-making processes at every level. Resultantly, women do not enjoy sufficient liberty to choose professions of their liking and partners to marry, robbing them of their fundamental right to live with dignity.

In addition, statistics reveal that women are harassed in public places that deter them from stepping outside their homes, leaving them uneducated and unemployed. Moreover, women are largely excluded from the political arena partly due to males occupying leadership positions and partly due to a conservative mindset that bars females from contesting elections.

In a nutshell, women face many obstacles, mainly originating from patriarchal mindsets, that have led to their vast potential either underutilized or untapped. The onus lies on the state to educate kids about gender equality from early education and remove structural barriers that hinder women’s upward mobility. The parents must treat their sons and daughters alike by providing them equal opportunities, so both genders can realize their fullest potential and contribute to the country’s prosperity.

ASAD AZIZ,

Khushab.