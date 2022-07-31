Hamza wins 1st Nayza Push-up Challenge

LAHORE – Muhammad Hamza won the 1stNayza Push-up Challenge that held here at Johar Town on Saturday, where several participants exhibited their prowess during the healthy activity.

The participants registered themselves through the qualifiers round held at Nayza stores from July 26 to 29. To qualify for the finale, they had to complete 40 push-ups in 2 minutes. After a tough competition, Muhammad Hamza, who came from Rawalpindi to take part in the event, clinched the first position with 88 push-ups in one minute and earned the title of ‘Push-Up King’. Saqib Khan finished as runner-up with 79 push-ups while Abdullah Rana came third with 75 push-ups.

The winner of the event earned a prize money of Rs 15,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 to third position holder. A special prize was also handed over to participant Zain Sheikh for showing the great sportsman spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Nouman Malik of Nayza said: “Nayza has been providing platforms to boost sports activities in Pakistan for adults and children. It recently held Arm Wrestling Championship in June 2022. Some of its notable events in the past years are tennis championships and javelin throw championship.

“A part of Rafum Group, Nayza is an activewear brand which produces apparel, footwear, and accessories for the fitness enthusiasts. It has three outlets across the country, two in Lahore and one in Islamabad,” he added.

Muhammad Hamza, while talking to media, said that he came all the way from Rawalpindi to feature in this healthy event organized by Nayza. “I practiced very hard for the finale and I was confident enough to deliver. Thanks to Almighty, I succeeded in giving my best and emerged as winner with 88 push-ups in a minute.”

The runner-up (Saqib) and third position holder (Abdullah) also expressed their gratitude to Nayza for organizing this grand and healthy event for the players from across the country. “We really enjoyed this activity and looking forward for more events. It is really great that Nayza will hold such events every month and we are ready to deliver in the upcoming ones.”