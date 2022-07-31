Heavy rains claim 3 lives in Mardan

MARDAN – Three people including a woman and two children died while three others were injured due to heavy rains on the second consecutive day in Mardan district.

In another incident a buffalo died while roof of a house collapsed besides two houses were fully damaged and 13 houses partially damaged due to heavy rains in Mardan district.

Mayor Mardan also visited the flood-affected areas and reviewed the rescue efforts.

It is worth to mention that heavy rain that started in the night of Friday continued till 2pm Saturday. The rain water inundated houses and shops and fields in Mardan, Takhatbhai, Rustam, Katlang and Garhi Kapura tehsil.