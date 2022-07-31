‘Huge losses,’ says PM after visiting flood-hit Balochistan

ISLAMABAD/JACOBABAD/PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday described the devastation caused by flash floods in Balochistan province as ‘huge losses’ and said that the authorities involved in the relief and rescue operation are ordered to ‘accelerate’ the operation in flood-hit areas.

“About 300 including 124 people from Balochistan have lost lives in the floods. Although there is no compensation for human life, the federal govt is paying Rs10 lakh to every household of the deceased. I have also ordered increase in financial assistance for damaged houses,” the prime minister tweeted late Saturday night after his day-long trip to the province. “I visited the flood-hit areas of Balochistan today to oversee the ongoing relief work & express solidarity with the affected people. The federal government is working with the provincial government to provide immediate relief to the people. The work will be further accelerated,” he said in another tweet. “These are certainly challenging times in which people have suffered huge losses due to floods and torrential rains. I assured the flood affectees that we will not leave any stone unturned to provide them relief and ensure their rehabilitation.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived in Jacobabad to visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

After his arrival, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan chief secretary and relevant authorities briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood affected areas of the province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses. During the flight, Balochistan chief secretary gave details about the flood situation and the relief operations. He stopped at the Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods.

On the instructions of PM, Balochistan authorities immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood affected areas. He also ordered posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked the high-ups to immediately arrange two boats and ration for the villages and speed up the relief activities for the affectees.

Talking to media, the PM said he came to Balochistan to assess losses in affected areas including Quetta, Zhob, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Lasbella.

The prime minister directed for increasing the amount for the injured and affected from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000. Besides, support for the partially damaged homes had been increased from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000 each and for those completely damaged houses; the amount was amplified from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000 each.

More rain-wind, thundershower expected across country: Met office

He said he had constituted four committees which would hold consultation with the provinces to assess the losses of livestock and damage to the crops, adding that in the next meeting in Islamabad on August 3, the situation after floods would be further reviewed.

Earlier, the prime minister’s scheduled visit to flood-affected areas of Balochistan province was deferred due to inclement weather, said PM Office Media Wing.

Due to severe weather conditions, the prime minister could not visit other flood-hit areas of the country. During his visits, the prime minister had to review the rescue and relief activities in the affected areas.

A few days back, the prime minister also chaired a detailed meeting over the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas. The meeting was apprised about the distribution of financial support among the flood affectees.

The prime minister had also constituted a special committee comprising the federal ministers to effectively supervise the rescue and relief activities.

Five more die in KP

Two persons drowned in various areas of the district due to heavy rain and flooding of streams.

According to police, 32-year-old, Haji Muhammad Wali was swept away by flooding water of a local stream in Rashakai area. His body was later recovered by divers of Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, a boy of thirteen years drowned in flood water fed stream near village Adeena. Locals and rescue workers recovered his body after hectic efforts.

It is worth mentioning that vegetable market Tordher, Chowki Azamabad, Khanda Mor Anbar and Swabi-Mardan road remained submerged by the flooding water.

Three persons including a woman and two children were killed in a roof collapse incident in Misriabad area of district Mardan on Saturday, police said.

According to Rescue-1122 Mardan, the wedding home was converted into ruins when the roof of a house suddenly caved in. As a result a bride and two children died on the spot near Chaqaro Bridge in Misriabad of district Mardan.

3000 people shifted to safer places in Rajanpur

Deputy Commissioner Jameel Ahmad Jameel on Saturday said that providing relief to flood affected people was among top priorities as over 3000 people have been shifted to safer places from flood hit areas.

He said that 27860 acres of crops have been affected by the rains while 1076 houses also been affected due to flash flood. As per the instructions of the Punjab government, all possible help is being given to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, The Met Office has forecast more rain-wind and thundershower in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi and Gilgit twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen, Pulwama and Anantnag eighteen, Shopian and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade.