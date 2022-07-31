Imran ‘abettor’ in $250m money-laundering case; ‘guarantor’ of Arif Naqvi: Musadik

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said PTI chairman Imran Khan was the ‘abettor’ in a $250 million money-laundering case and the ‘guarantor’ of Arif Naqvi, Chief Executive of the Abraj Capital and Investment Company, indicted by the US courts in a range of cases and could get up to 290-year jail.

“How a person [Imran Khan], who is the abettor and protector of the $250 million money-laundering [Bahria Town case]; and the guarantor of an accused [Arif Naqvi] whom the US courts hint at awarding 290 years jail, can be the upright and truthful,” the minister questioned while addressing a news conference in response to a presser of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

He said $250 million money-laundering stood almost one-fourth of the Pakistan-IMF’s current $1.1 billion package, and how an ‘abettor and protector’ of this illegal activity could be declared “Sadiq-o-Amin.” The minister said it was strange that Imran Khan lived in the 200-300 Kanal house in Banigala and claimed of having no income source, but leading a luxurious life.

He said Arif Naqvi was the person, who being chief executive of a foreign company established a cricket club abroad and sent foreign funds to the PTI, which as per the laws of Pakistan was illegal.

He said Arif Naqvi, working as the fund manager of foreign investors, was facing jail in the United Kingdom on charges of fraudulent activities and for involvement in different ‘black money schemes.’ He said the accused was also wanted by US authorities after they unearthed his illegal activities in America.

As per law of the land, he said, no political party could get funds from other than Pakistani citizens and if anyone received finances from any foreign national or company it would be “black and illegal money.”

.:Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said the cricket club was established in Oxfordshire county of England to launder the money and legitimate the ill-gotten money, under the pretext of holding fundraising activities and charity work.

Two million pounds were sent from Abraj’s company account to Imran Khan in one go…which was illegal as no political party can get funds from any foreign country, company, corporation or foreign national. But he [Imran Khan) is still Sadiq-o-Amin,” he said.

The minister recalled that there was a Bahria Town case, heard by the Supreme Court, in which billions of rupees fine was imposed on Malik Riaz.

He said Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) unearthed around £190 million ($250 million) money-laundering of Malik Riaz, but the PTI government and its cabinet, under a ‘secret document’ settled the SC fine amount with the money remitted by Britain it recovered in the money-laundering case.

In return, he said, Malik Riaz gave 400-450 Kanal land to Imran Khan and his wife for establishing a ‘Trust’ in addition to millions of pounds.

He said ex-SAPM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar fled from the country after smelling that now the corruption of PTI leaders would be exposed and arrested subsequently.

He said a book ‘The Key Man’, authored by Simon Clark who also reported Arif Naqvi’s money-laundering in the daily FinancialTimes, carried all details about Imran Khan, Abraj Capital and Investment and the Cricket Club.

He said Simon Clark revealed in the book that the same person (Arif Naqvi) allocated $ 20 million to ‘buy’ the PML-N during 2013-18, but found no one in the party to protect his ‘some interests’ in Pakistan. But unfortunately, the minister said, in 2018 Arif Naqvi ‘bought’ Imran Khan for just $2 million, he added.

PML-N joins coalition govt to save country from bankruptcy: Muqam

ORAKZAI, Jul 30 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) came to power in the centre just to save the country from bankruptcy, and to end political and economic crisis.

Addressing a public gathering here, Amir Muqam said had the PTI government continued for few more weeks, the country would have bankrupted for sure.

“We did not joined the coalition government for the sake of power or politics; our goal was to steer the country out of crisis and save it from bankruptcy,” he added.

Muqam said the double standard politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been exposed before masses as he completely failed to honour his election promises made with people.

He maintained that PTI’s foreign funding case was pending for several years in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded the commission to announce its verdict at earliest so that the entire nation could know about the huge foreign transactions.

“We highly respect judiciary and that speedy and inexpensive justice should be given to all,” he said.

However, he said that two different judgments in almost similar cases regarding the ruling of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly in CM’s election following the PML-Q president’s letter, and PTI chief’s letter regarding the de-seating of MPAs was beyond his understanding.

The PM aide said PTI failed to address problems of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite holding provincial government for nine years.

On the other hand, he said, PML-N had an honest and committed leadership in the shape of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who were working tirelessly for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

PML-N constructed the mega Kohat and Lowari Tunnels and linked DI Khan district with Motorway besides made Pakistan an atomic power, Muqam added.

With completion of Indus Highway, he said, the distance between DI Khan and Peshawar would be considerably reduced besides expediting pace of economic development in the merged districts.

He said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts were fed up with poor policies of PTI and were looking towards PML-N for resolution of their problems.

Muqam said that PML-N was the only party that could address the problems of people effectively and remove their sense of deprivation.

He said Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan to inspect floods devastation and relief operations in Jhal Magsi and other affected areas.

The prime minister met with flood victims and expressed solidarity with them in this hour of need besides assuring full support, he said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif also announced a compensation of Rs 10 million for heirs of each deceased due to recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Amir Muqam was briefed about flood damages in Orakzai district and relief efforts. He said the government was well aware of floods damages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged areas and would continue rehabilitation efforts for affected people. He also met with flood victims and assured full support.