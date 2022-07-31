Imran Khan directs PTI lawmakers to prepare for fresh elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday while giving the assembly members the task of preparing for the new elections, said that the next general elections could be held in 6 to 8 weeks.

In this regard, Imran khan held a meeting with PTI lawmakers in Punjab Chief Minister House today.

During the meeting, the former PM directed Dr Yasin Rashid to complete the organizational process in two weeks and also directed the lawmakers and party organizers to prepare for early elections.

“On May 25, those who violated the sanctity of the worker’s houses, the law will take its course regarding them, and I know who betrayed me,” Imran added.

Earlier today, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on discussed about the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues.

On reaching Lahore, former prime minister Imran Khan called on CM Elahi and discussed the maters related to mutual interests and political situation of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi apprised the PTI chairman about the government s measures to help the flood victims.

In this regard, Imran Khan has given instructions to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECC approves Rs30b supplementary grant for PSO

National

Maryam Nawaz asks Miftah to withdraw tax on power bills

National

Shahbaz Gill accuses Shahid Khaqan of taking ‘kickbacks’ from Indian company

National

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.5 per litre to ‘provide relief’

National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

1 of 8,709

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More