Indus River in low flood at Guddu, Sukkur, other areas

| Karachi to receive ‘above normal’ rain in August as well.

KARACHI – Karachi will likely get “above normal” rainfall in August as well, meteorological analyst Jawad Memon said on Saturday, after record rains caused massive destruction in the country in June and July, leading to the deaths of over 300 people, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Memon said between August 12 and 14, the city may receive “heavy rainfall.”

The analyst further said that in August, three to four strong monsoon systems may have an impact on the weather in Sindh. This monsoon season has had terrible ramifications for Pakistanis, but in particular for city dwellers, where poor infrastructure planning compounded the problems caused by a high volume of rains.

Flooded roads, electrocutions, electricity breakdowns and the paralysis of normal life became a part of everyday living for the citizens of Karachi.

The misery and the failure of the Sindh government to keep up with the adverse impacts of the rains, prompted it to declare a public holiday in Karachi as well as Hyderabad, so citizens may stay safe and the government’s work to clear the roads of water continue unimpeded.

According to PMD, the weather in Karachi is likely to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours with a chance of drizzle.

The lowest temperature recorded today was 26.5°C and the highest will likely range between 31°C and 33°C.

The humidity recorded this morning was 81 percent, the PMD said, adding that winds from the south-west are blowing at a rate of 18km per hour.

In the weather outlook for the month issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department, La-Niña was said to be prevailing “and is likely to continue with weak intensity during August.”

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), also known as the Indian Niño, is expected to remain in negative state, with increasing intensity towards the end of the forecast month.

Based on the global and regional circulation patterns, the countrywide outlook for Pakistan in August is a tendency for “above normal precipitation” over most parts of the country.

Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan are expected to receive “above normal” rainfall during the forecast month.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan may receive “slightly above normal” whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive “nearly normal rainfall” during August.Heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchments, riverine floods can’t be ruled out.

Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin.

Meanwhile, an upsurge in water level in Indus river has submerged the katcha area and the villages’ link with cities has disrupted on Saturday.

The above normal monsoon in the country has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country and also resulted in flooding in the Indus River, which has been in low flood at several points across its course to the Arabian Sea.

The Indus has been in low flood at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrages the Flood Forecasting Division said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam, has been measured 3,23,600 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,44,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kala Bagh, has been measured 2,41,282 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,37,782 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage, has been measured 2,73,996 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,68,996 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage, has been measured 2,91,138 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,67,518 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage, has been measured 2,75,148 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,40,598 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage, has been measured 1,18,390 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 90,985 cusecs, according to the data shared by the irrigation authorities.

The authorities had earlier directed evacuation of the people from katcha area to safer places after surge in Indus river water level at Guddu Barrage.

According to earlier reports, the surging water level of Indus river was increasing pressure at the protective dyke of Guddu Barrage.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged due to upsurge in water level of the river. The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and the local administration has issued directives for shifting the people from katcha area to safer places.