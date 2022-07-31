Our Staff Reporter

Irrigation Deptt cleans 15 major flood drains in Quetta

QUETTA – The Irrigation Department has cleaned 15 major flood drains in Quetta on an emergency basis to ensure uninterrupted flow of water ahead of the predicted spell of monsoon rains. The official sources of the department, on Saturday, said that more than 8,000 acre feet of water had been stored in 40 small check dams located in the vicinity of Quetta city, while the spillways of Sira Ghargai dam had been opened. There was no truth in the news of the Sira Ghargai dam breaking. There were 15 major flood drains through which the rainwater of rains and floodwater passes. The engineers and other staff of the department ensured the flow of water by removing some encroachments on the drains in Eastern Bypass, Takhtani Bypass, Pashtunabad, Kharotabad and other areas, they said. The sources said that the department was making efforts to clean the drains and remove the encroachments, but it was also facing difficulties due to lack of funds. Two dumpers had been hired on rent which were being operated day and night to clean the drains and remove debris.

 

They said that the area of Shaban was receiving torrential rains, and the Irrigation department had instructed the people to immediately move to safe places.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Islamabad

Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

Business

IMF trims global growth forecasts as ‘outlook has darkened significantly’

Business

CDNS sets target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in FY2022-23

Entertainment

Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

Business

Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

Entertainment

Will Smith is ‘deeply remorseful’ about slapping Chris Rock

1 of 1,692

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More