Our Staff Reporter

Koto Hydropower Project to be functional by end of current year

Peshawar    –   Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Saturday said that construction work on 40.8-megawatt Koto Hydropower Project has reached to final phase and set to complete and start generation of cheap electricity by the end of the current calendar year.

He expressed these views during a visit to the site of Koto Hydropower Project in Dir Lower. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan also accompanied the Secretary Energy and Power.

On the occasion, Project Director Koto Hydropower Project Engn Sultane Room and Deputy Director Engn Muqeemuddin briefed the Secretary regarding progress made over the project so far. They said that on improvement in security situation, Chinese Engineers returned to work and construction work is in full swing over the project. The Secretary Energy and Power while expressing satisfaction over the pace of work over the project. He directed further acceleration of the pace of work to complete the project on time to pass on its benefits to the people.

He said that completion of the project will usher a new era of socio-economic uplift in the area. PEDO, he said, will complete three projects this year that will collectively generate 63-megawatt cheap electricity and earn a receipt of billions of rupees annually for the province.

