KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced relief package for the flood-affected people of Balochistan and directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of announced package to flood-hit people within next 24 hours.

As per special directives of the Chief Minister, 32 trucks of relief package from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dispatched to flood-hit people of Balochistan. The relief package includes 1000 tents, 1000 mattresses, 1000 hygiene kits, 1000 blankets, 1000 quilts, 1000 tarpaulin sheets, 1000 mosquito nets and 20 de-watering pumps.

Similarly, essential medicines and one thousand food packages are also part of the relief package. The Chief Minister, expressing his sympathy with the people of Balochistan, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people stood by the flood-hit people in this testing time and would extend all possible support to them.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government shared the grief of affected people and purpose of relief package was to provide them immediate relief in this difficult situation. “Serving vulnerable humanity without discrimination is our manifesto and vision of chairman PTI Imran khan,” he remarked.

Minister directs to expedite relief operations in flood-hit areas of KP

Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood visited the flood affected areas here on Saturday and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief operations.

Accompanied by Mayor Peshawar and member National Highway Authority Murshid Amin Khattak and others senior officials of his ministry, the minister said that federal government was standing with flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Talking to flood victims, he said that he came here on the directives of the Prime Minister.

He directed for early compensation of the flood damages and restoration of the flood-affected national highways.

Asad Mahmood said that Prime Minister had visited Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi to personally observe flood devastations and met with people there.

He said that Prime Minister has already announced compensation for heirs of the dead flood victims.