Our Staff Reporter

KP to launch e-stamping in August, says CM aide

Peshawar    –    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will introduce e-stamping from the month of August, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue Taj Mohammad Tarand said on Saturday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Services Delivery Centre in Mansehra district, he said: “The provincial government has been making efforts to fight corruption, which is why we are going to implement e-stamps starting next month as a trial project from Nowshera.”

MPA Babar Saleem Swati and Additional Deputy Commissioner Babar Tanoli were among those present at the ceremony.

In place of signing dozens or perhaps hundreds of papers, notary publics (lawyers) would only be able to sign an electronic stamp, stated Tarand.

He claimed that efforts were being made to computerise as many as 78 patwar circles in Mansehra district, and that 15 of them had already been computerised. As a result, owners and buyers could now access land records for commutation and other purposes through the system.

“Corruption and uncertainties in the property records would also come to an end with the commencement of computerised delivery systems,” Tarand claimed.

