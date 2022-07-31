News Desk

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

Lahore High Court Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi who had been suffering from cancer passed away on Sunday.

Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi was 19th on the seniority list and he took oath as a judge of Lahore High Court on June 8, 2015.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Amir Bhatti expressed his condolences to the family on the demise of the respected judge.

After the death of Justice Raja Shahid Mahmood Abbasi, the number of judges in the High Court decreased to 45.

