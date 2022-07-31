Agencies

Malaysia reports 4,860 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 4,860 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,672,999 , according to the health ministry.
There are 11 new imported cases and 4,849 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed. Another 10 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,956.The ministry reported 3,836 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,588,743. There are 48,300 active cases, with 60 being held in intensive care and 34 of those in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 19,498 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.6 percent have received the first booster and 1 percent have received the second booster.

