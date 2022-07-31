Staff Reporter

 Man drowns in river Chenab after electrocuted

MULTAN    –   A person drowned into river Chenab after electrocuted from 11 KV electric lines while rid­ing on boat near Basti Sial Kot on Saturday. According to Rescue of­ficials, a 60-year-old person namely Riaz s/o Ahmad Buksh was heading towards his destination for picking mangoes, on boat. Sud­denly, he received elec­tric shocks with 11 KV lines passing through the river and he fell into the river and drowned. Upon receiving the in­formation, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a search for him. The search of the drown­ing person was under­way till filing the story.

