Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Peshawar   –   Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Ameer Muqam has directed Utility Store Corporation (USC) to set up additional sale points for public facilitation and to provide subsidised flour to consumers.

He was presiding over a meeting of Zonal Managers USC here on Saturday. The advisor said that operation to provide subsidised flour to consumers should be expanded besides setting up of more sale points for public facilitation.

He said that people living in remote areas of the newly-merged districts should also be provided edibles on subsidised rates, adding that the government had been incessantly working to help out needy and deserving people.

Ameer Muqam also sought recommendations and proposals to establish utility stores in merged and remote areas and said that people of merged areas would be provided assistance on priority basis.

He said that federal authorities would also be approached to get the quota for KP province increased. He also directed officials of the USC to facilitate people living in far flung areas of the province.

On the occasion, PM advisor was also briefed about the operational matters and performance of USC.

