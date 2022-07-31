NGOs urged to spread awareness about women’s property rights

Peshawar – The civil society urged the local community based organisations to spread awareness about property rights of women in the merged tribal districts and share cases with the Ombudsperson for processing.

A one-day Civil Society Organisations (CSO)s’ Alliance meeting on the role of CSOs in promoting women’s property and inheritance rights in the merged tribal districts was held here under the aegis of Community Appraisal and Motivation Programme (CAMP) in coordination with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace secretariat.

Mariam Khan from CAMP, non-governmental organisation (NGO), welcomed the CSO members who participated in the meeting from across the merged districts. This was followed by sharing of a video documentary and animated video produced by CAMP on women’s inheritance in the merged tribal districts.

Asad Ali from CAMP shared CAMP’s experience regarding the awareness campaign carried out by CSOs, from the proposal development to the implementation process. He also held a detailed session on the reporting requirements for CSOs.

In the second session, representatives from local CSOs shared the achievements and challenges they faced when implementing awareness activities in their respective districts. Sabeha Iqbal shared issues that women face in trying to get their rightful share in inheritance. She said the ratio of cases from merged tribal districts is very small, but it is hoped that with initiatives such as ‘Da Khor Barkha’ project, this will increase. The number of cases has now exceeded 800, she informed the CSO representatives.

She highlighted that we are not forcing anyone to claim their right to inheritance, we are facilitating those who want to come forward and ask for their share in inheritance. However, it is important for men and women to know that this is a right that religion and Constitution and law give women.

CAMP representatives concluded the event by urging the local CSOs to spread awareness about property rights of women in the merged tribal districts even after the project ends, and to share cases with the Ombudsperson for processing.