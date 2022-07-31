Over 100 gastro patients arrive at Chandka Hospital

LARKANA – As many as 100 gastroenteritis male, female and children patients were brought to the Emergency Department of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here on Saturday which included 40-years Fahmida wife of Ghulam Mustafa Gopang, resident of Shikarpur, 60-year old Pathani Khatoon of Luhar Colony, Hina daughter of Ahmed Khan Tunio of Yaro Dero, 30-year Muzaffar Khokhar and others. CMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Gulzar Ahmed Tunio said when contacted that Gastro patients were reaching the hospital in Larkana in large numbers who were being provided treatment. He said he visited the Emergency Department early in the morning and instructed the doctors to provide proper medical treatment to the patients. He said gastro patients were also being admitted in the Heatstroke ward which was not needed at the moment. Dr Hassan Chandio, Additional Medical Superintendent, CMCH Paeds Medicine Department said that our daily OPD had increased to 1200 from 800 to 850. He said 10 percent of the OPD patients were suffering from acute diarrhea and seasonal fever. He said 10 patients out of 100 were suffering from viral gastroenteritis.

He said fortunately there was no death so far and all the patients were being provided with all medicines. He said that these patients belonged to six districts of Larkana Division and parts of Dau district. He said in reply to a question as to why patients from other districts were coming to Larkana when hospitals were also working in their respective areas said that probably hospitals in those districts were either dysfunctional or lack proper medical facilities hence the patients were always referred or brought directly to CMCH. He said private clinics of postgraduate doctors and general physicians were also full of gastro patients. He said 90 percent of his patients at the private clinic at Miro Khan were suffering either from gastro or high seasonal fever.

General physician Dr Altaf Hussain Jokhio of Ratodero said that he had so far examined 15 patients at his private clinic out of which five had been detected suffering from gastro and high grade fever. He said gastro was spreading fast among children and aged people due to recent monsoon rains.

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi of Naundero said that today’s OPD at Banguldero Rural Health Centre where he was posted as Medical Superintendent was over 300 out of which over 40 were found suffering from gastro. He said he had so far examined 16 patients at his private clinic out of which four had been detected as gastro patients. He said the number of children was higher than adults. They advised the general public to wash fruit etc before using.

It must be mentioned that Public Health Engineering and Local Government Departments must be mobilized to ensure proper drainage system so that bees and mosquitoes could be eliminated and rainwater is drained out timely, vendors should be made aware to cover their items and healthcare system must also be geared up in every nook and corner of the province so that poor patients should not suffer for negligence of others.