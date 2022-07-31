Over 11,000 cops deployed for security in Moharram

PESHAWAR – More than 11,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security during the 10 days of Moharram-ul-Haraam in the provincial capital.

This was disclosed during a meeting of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ijaz Khan with a delegation of Muttahida Aman Committee led by Maulana Hussain Ahmed Madani and comprising Khursheed Akhunzada, Pandat Hari Lal, Iqbal Bhatti Masih and other members. The meeting was also attended by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi, SSP Coordination Umar Abbas and other officers.

The CCPO on the occasion said that religious scholars of various sects and faiths should work to promote interfaith harmony and peace in society. He said that police had restarted verification of tenants and Afghan refugees in the city.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the police measures for security in Moharram and assured their cooperation to the law enforcers to maintain peace.