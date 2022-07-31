Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy ship TAIMUR visited Sihanoukville, Cambodia as part of goodwill visit and flag showing mission. It is maiden port call to Cambodia by any PN Ship.

Upon arrival at Sihanoukville, PNS Taimur was warmly welcomed by officials from Ministry of National Defence, Cambodian Navy and Pakistan Embassy at Cambodia.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer PNS Taimur, Cap Yasir Tahir called on Deputy Governor of Sihanoukville and Cdr Ream Naval Base. During interactions, matters of mutual interest and maritime security were discussed. On the occasion Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Cambodia in general and Cambodian Navy in particular. Commander Ream Naval Base, Deputy Commander Royal Cambodian Army, Deputy Commander of Royal Cambodian Air Force and high officials from government of Cambodia visited onboard PNS Taimur. Visiting dignitaries were briefed about Pakistan Navy role in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and training capabilities. Officers of Royal Cambodian Navy also visited the ship and witnessed naval drills.

Visit of PNS Taimur provided an opportunity to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations with friendly countries.