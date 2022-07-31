Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

LAHORE – The day-2 of Pakistan Auto Show hosted a symposium on “Pakistan Automotive Industry 2040 “A Paradigm Shift””. The motive of the 2nd Edition of PAAPAM Symposium 2022 was to provide a platform for key stakeholders of the industry and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), to come together and share their insights for sustainable growth and suggestions for policy realignments. The experts will also be creating solutions for the current challenges and opportunities in the Auto Engineering industry. The Chief Organizer of this Symposium – Iftikhar Ahmed stated that: The event will focus on the industry-government-academia linkage, to engage the stakeholders, engineers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Auto-Parts Manufacturers (APM) and the end-users, to understand the evolving needs of this industry and devise more suitable policies for sustainable development of our sector and enhance its contributions to the national economy.” Chief guest Secretary Industries, Ahmed Javed Qazi , Guest of Honor Chairman PEC, Najib ullah Haroon, President and CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited –Takafumi Koike , Chairman of Millat Tractors Limited – Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Haroon Sharif, institutional economist & former minister of state, Chairman of Engineering Development Board – Almas Hyder and Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, were among the most prominent speakers at PAAPAM Symposium 2022. The Pakistan Auto Show 2022 will attract over 100,000 visitors from 29th to 31st July. It is the largest exhibition of automobiles in the country, held at the Expo Centre in Lahore. This valuable initiative of the ‘Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers’ (PAAPAM), represents over 3000 large, medium & small industries from all over Pakistan. The theme of this year’s event is; “MADE IN PAKISTAN”. The diverse categories of exhibitors will include; passenger cars, trucks, buses, tractors, rickshaws, motorcycles, auto parts manufacturers, services providers, machinery makers, tool-makers, antique cars and heavy motorbikes along with related service industries like accessories, tracking & insurance, etc. It will feature fascinating innovations and technologies, while highlighting CSR, traffic-safety and public awareness campaigns.